Putin called EU’s actions against Russian ships "robbery and piracy" and threatened tit-for-tat response

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has called the seizure of Russian ships by European Union countries "robbery and piracy."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Putin’s threats

During a visit to the final stage of the Pacific Fleet’s exercises, Putin stated that Russia would respond to attempts to seize Russian ships not only in kind, but in any area, including the Pacific Fleet’s area of responsibility.

"Clearly, this is nothing less than piracy and robbery. And if this begins to happen in practice, we will be forced to respond in kind," Putin said.

He emphasized that this would not necessarily take place in the waters where Russian ships are seized, "but wherever we ourselves deem necessary and appropriate—anywhere, including the area of responsibility of the Pacific Fleet."

Read more: Russia begins installing anti-drone protection on Pacific Fleet submarines – media

Background

It was previously reported that the European Union would step up pressure on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet by deploying naval missions.

In addition, the EU will allow member states to sell Russian oil seized from ships that attempted to circumvent EU sanctions.

Read more: EU is launching maritime inspections of vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet, - Kallas