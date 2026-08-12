Estonia announces new aid package for Ukrainians ahead of winter: over EUR 300,000 to be provided

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia has announced that it will provide Ukraine with more than EUR 300,000 to prepare for the winter period.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Estonian ministry announced this in a post on the social network X.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Heating for frontline regions

Estonia has allocated EUR 340,000 to help Ukraine prepare for another difficult winter amid the war. The assistance will be provided through partner non-governmental organisations. The primary focus will be on frontline areas, where needs are most acute. The funds will also support families, internally displaced persons and Ukrainian rescuers.

"Estonia continues to support Ukraine in preparing for another difficult winter amid the war and has therefore allocated EUR 340,000 for this purpose," the Estonian Foreign Ministry stressed.

Read more: Estonia will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine and deepen cooperation in defence sector, - Michal following talks with Koretskyi

Extensive European support

In addition to Estonia, other partners are supporting Ukraine’s energy sector. The European Union recently contributed an additional EUR 30 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

At the end of June, the Swedish government also decided to allocate a new aid package worth approximately EUR 140 million for 2026. The funds are intended to support Ukraine’s energy sector ahead of winter.

It was previously reported that donations in Estonia to support Ukraine had declined significantly. While they once amounted to millions of euros, annual fundraising now brings in only several hundred thousand.

Read more: Estonia confirmed its support for Ukraine on its path to EU and NATO