Unsanitary conditions, unfit shelters and overcrowded rooms for children: what monitoring found at Artek camps in Zakarpattia

Following inspections of two Artek facilities, the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights is awaiting responses from the responsible authorities. Once received, the Secretariat will decide whether the actions of officials and staff members contain elements of criminal offences and whether the relevant information should be referred to law enforcement agencies.

This is stated in the Secretariat’s response to a request from Censor.NET.

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Food-related violations

The Secretariat provided a detailed description of the violations recorded by the monitoring group during its visits to Artek Zakarpattia and the Artek International Children’s Centre.

Violations of children’s rights related to food provision were recorded at both facilities. An inspection of the catering facilities found food stored in breach of food-storage compatibility requirements. Flies were present in food preparation areas, while spoiled and rotten fruit and vegetables were stored alongside fresh produce. The monitors also found that food was distributed inefficiently after procurement.

According to the monitoring group, the sanitary condition of the catering facilities did not meet the applicable standards: the premises require thorough cleaning and major repairs. No separate menu had been developed for children requiring special diets on medical grounds, even though such children were staying at the facilities.

See more: Over 700 Ukrainian children have died since beginning of Russian invasion: youngest was only two days old, - Lubinets

Overcrowding, mould and lack of basic conditions

At Artek Zakarpattia , 12 children share rooms containing six bunk beds and one chest of drawers for personal belongings. The furniture, mattresses, blankets, pillows and bed linen are heavily worn and require replacement. There are no wardrobes or bedside tables, so the children keep their personal belongings in suitcases. Mould and fungal growth were also found in the rooms.

, 12 children share rooms containing six bunk beds and one chest of drawers for personal belongings. The furniture, mattresses, blankets, pillows and bed linen are heavily worn and require replacement. There are no wardrobes or bedside tables, so the children keep their personal belongings in suitcases. Mould and fungal growth were also found in the rooms. At the Artek International Children’s Centre , seven or eight children share some rooms. However, regulations stipulate that rooms should accommodate no more than five primary-school-age children or four middle- and upper-school-age children.

, seven or eight children share some rooms. However, regulations stipulate that rooms should accommodate no more than five primary-school-age children or four middle- and upper-school-age children. Temperatures in some residential rooms were also found to range from 26°C to 35°C. The rooms are not equipped with air conditioners. In some rooms, children cannot open the windows themselves because the window handles are missing.

At Artek Zakarpattia, monitors also found that there were no fixed electrical sockets or light switches in the rooms, with the lighting controlled from the corridor. Children use extension leads to charge mobile phones and other electrical devices, creating an additional fire risk and indicating that the premises do not comply with fire safety requirements.

Read more: 791 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Lubinets says

Showers, toilets and water

Only one shower room (with three shower cubicles) and one toilet room are operational on each floor of the residential building. As a result, almost 300 children have access to only eight shower cubicles for girls (on the first and third floors) and eight for boys (on the second and fourth floors), although children of both sexes live on every floor of the building. Water is not available around the clock but only during designated hours, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. At the same time, lights-out at the facility is at 9:30 p.m., effectively limiting the children’s ability to use the showers in the evening.

The shower cubicles are separated only by curtains, which do not provide an adequate level of privacy, while the low partitions between toilet cubicles do not allow children privacy when using the sanitary facilities.

Unfit shelters and air-raid alerts ignored

The most critical issue concerns safety during enemy air attacks:

At Artek Zakarpattia , the shelter is officially designed to accommodate 300 people, according to an inspection report dated 29 August 2025. However, during the monitoring visit, the actual condition of the protective facility was found not to correspond to this information: high humidity, dampness and mould were recorded, while the premises had no furniture or seating.

, the shelter is officially designed to accommodate 300 people, according to an inspection report dated 29 August 2025. However, during the monitoring visit, the actual condition of the protective facility was found not to correspond to this information: high humidity, dampness and mould were recorded, while the premises had no furniture or seating. During confidential conversations, children said they generally remained inside the facility under the "two-wall rule" during air-raid alerts instead of proceeding to the shelter.

The shelter at the Artek International Children’s Centre can accommodate 770 people, while the facility itself hosts 1,100 children. Its capacity is therefore insufficient to shelter all the children simultaneously.

Read more: Six children brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied part of Kherson region

Neglected infrastructure

The playgrounds are in unsatisfactory condition: some swings have been cordoned off with warning tape because they are unsafe. There are abandoned buildings on the grounds, while the pedestrian paths do not allow children to move around safely.

The swimming pool is technically defective and cannot be used for its intended purpose. Of the wellness facilities, only the salt room is operational.

What happens next?

Following the inspections, the Secretariat of the Commissioner sent a letter to the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine. A response is still pending.

Letters were also sent to the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State/Military Administration and the head of the Main Department of the National Social Service of Ukraine in Zakarpattia region, requesting response measures concerning possible violations of children’s rights at Artek Zakarpattia. The administrations of the facilities and other authorised bodies are being sent reports detailing the established facts, a legal assessment of the violations and recommendations for remedying them.

See more: Lubinets carried out inspection at "Artek" camp in Zakarpattia: mould in shelters, rotten food, 12 children in one room. PHOTO

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