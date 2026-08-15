ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13948 visitors online
News Yermak’s dismissal
4 726 36

Personally, I see no difference between lawyer Yermak and lawyer Medvedchuk, – Zhadan

Zhadan

The Ukrainian writer, poet and public figure Serhii Zhadan would not wish to use Andriy Yermak’s services as a lawyer.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What does Zhadan say about lawyer Yermak?

"Personally, I see no difference between lawyer Yermak and lawyer Medvedchuk. I would not want this man to represent me. That said, I consider it dishonest to disown one’s own people. It is clear that the Corps must communicate this story correctly and openly. The Charter represents the experience and work of thousands of fighters and commanders, which must not be devalued or foolishly denied," he emphasised.

Read more: Yermak consulted "Veronika Feng Shui" on how to prevent Fedorov’s appointment as Presidential Office chief – media

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that Yermak lied about going to the front line, when in fact he had joined a law firm.
  • It was also noted that Yermak was allowed to travel to frontline areas following letters from a number of commanders.
  • The day before, ‘Khartiia’ announced that Yermak had joined its legal aid programme.
  • According to the "Khartiia" press office, all eight units of the "Khartiia" corps have now joined the "Lawyer+" programme. This means that six brigades and two regiments will have even more reliable legal support.
  • Lawyers from the initiative are already beginning to work with "Khartiia" personnel.
  • In addition, ‘Khartiia’ expressed its gratitude for the cooperation of the National Bar Association of Ukraine and the relevant committee headed by Andrii Yermak.

Author: 

Zhadan Serhii (5) Andriy Yermak (483) NGU Corps Khartiia (56)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 