Personally, I see no difference between lawyer Yermak and lawyer Medvedchuk, – Zhadan

The Ukrainian writer, poet and public figure Serhii Zhadan would not wish to use Andriy Yermak’s services as a lawyer.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Zhadan say about lawyer Yermak?

"Personally, I see no difference between lawyer Yermak and lawyer Medvedchuk. I would not want this man to represent me. That said, I consider it dishonest to disown one’s own people. It is clear that the Corps must communicate this story correctly and openly. The Charter represents the experience and work of thousands of fighters and commanders, which must not be devalued or foolishly denied," he emphasised.

Read more: Yermak consulted "Veronika Feng Shui" on how to prevent Fedorov’s appointment as Presidential Office chief – media

What led up to this?