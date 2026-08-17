EU is preparing most extensive package of sanctions against Russia since start of war, - Kallas

In the coming months, the European Union plans to significantly expand sanctions against Russia.

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas made this statement in an interview with Die Welt, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia has already lost more than 1 trillion euros due to sanctions

"EU sanctions have already cost Russia dearly, depriving the Russian military machine of more than 1 trillion euros, and this fall I am proposing the most extensive list of sanctions since the start of the war," Kallas stated.

As she noted, once these measures are implemented, the total number of Russian entities subject to European sanctions will immediately increase by one-third.

Read more: Switzerland has expanded sanctions against Russia: for first time, representatives of industrial and defense sectors have been subject to restrictions

The pressure will continue

The pressure must continue to mount until Moscow ends the war," Kallas emphasized.

However, she did not provide any details regarding the timing or specifics of the new sanctions package.

Read more: Putin called EU’s actions against Russian ships "robbery and piracy" and threatened tit-for-tat response