Strike on "Kamensky Plant" in Rostov region of Russian Federation: Two workshops destroyed, four damaged. SATELLITE IMAGES

The Defence Forces have confirmed the destruction of two workshops and damage to a further four workshops used for the production of explosives and gunpowder at the ‘Kamensky Combine’ plant in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The Kamensky Combine" is a facility within the Russian military-industrial complex that produces solid rocket fuel for the ‘Uragan’, ‘Smerch’ and ‘Tornado-S’ multiple launch rocket systems, as well as for a range of missile systems and airborne weapons," the statement noted.







The General Staff added that operations against key military and military-industrial targets of the enemy are continuing.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don: petrol station and cars were on fire. VIDEO

What led up to this?

On 16 August, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the destruction of the ‘Kamensky Plant’ in the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, which produces rocket fuel for ‘Uragan’ and ‘Smerch’ missiles

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