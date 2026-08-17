Enemy storage facilities for strike UAVs and command-and-control systems in occupied Crimea and Kherson region have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of August 17, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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What did the Defense Forces hunt down?

A facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack UAVs in the Hvardiiske area of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea was struck. A fire was reported on the facility’s grounds.

In addition, a ground control station for "Orion" UAVs in Novofedorivka (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was struck.

Ukrainian troops also struck a ground-based relay station for controlling "Geran"/"Gerbera"-type strike UAVs in Olenivka, in Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as a communications and power supply station for a UAV relay station on the Tendrivska Spit in the Kherson region.

Read more: Drone operators from 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment, in collaboration with SSU and Defence Intelligence, used ’Zozulya’ drones to destroy depot of occupiers’ rocket and artillery weapons in Crimea. VIDEO

As noted, the extent of the damage is being assessed.

"Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that a strike had been carried out against positions of the Russian "Bastion" coastal missile system in occupied Crimea.

Watch more: Russian drivers film burnt-out trucks on highway to occupied Crimea: vehicles remain along roadside. VIDEO