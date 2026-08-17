Su-24M crash in Khmelnytskyi region: SBI investigates bird strike theory

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the crash of a military Su-24M aircraft in the Khmelnytskyi region, which killed both pilots. Investigators have decoded the flight recorder and ordered an additional aviation engineering examination to establish the immediate cause of the crash.

Censor.NET reports, citing the SBI press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Black box decoding completed

Experts have now completed the decoding of the aircraft’s flight recorder.

Investigators have also received the findings of an internal investigation conducted by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ordered an additional aviation engineering examination.

As previously reported, the tragedy occurred at around 7:00 p.m. on 16 June 2026 near a settlement in the Khmelnytskyi region. The aircraft was carrying out its second sortie of the day. Both crew members were killed.

Information from flight recorder

According to the flight recorder, components of the control system on the left wing failed during the flight.

The aircraft then became uncontrollable and began spinning around its axis.

It fell from an altitude of more than 600 metres, reaching a speed of 809 km/h.

See more: SSU, State Bureau of Investigation and National Police have uncovered further four ’evasion’ schemes in various regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

According to the preliminary findings of the Air Force’s internal investigation, the aircraft may have been damaged by an external factor — a bird strike. However, this theory still requires expert confirmation.

The aviation engineering examination ordered by investigators is to establish whether the identified damage could have caused a critical loss of control and whether the crew had the technical ability to regain control of the aircraft and prevent the crash. Experts will also examine other possible theories and determine the immediate technical cause of the Su-24M crash.

Final conclusions regarding the cause of the crash will be made after all the ordered examinations have been completed.

Read more: Explosion of ammunition at training ground near Khmelnytskyi: investigation examines two theories, - SBI

Criminal proceedings

The criminal proceedings are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of flight rules or preparations for flights that resulted in a crash or other grave consequences.

Procedural supervision is being exercised by the Khmelnytskyi Specialised Defence Prosecutor’s Office of the Western Region.

Background