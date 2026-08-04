Explosion of ammunition at training ground near Khmelnytskyi: investigation examines two theories, - SBI

Following the explosions at the military training ground in Khmelnytskyi, investigators are examining two main theories regarding the incident: violations during the transport and unloading of ammunition, or sabotage.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As of August 3, 2026, five service members are considered missing in action. According to preliminary reports, they were unloading ammunition at a military unit’s warehouse," the Bureau stated.

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Theories

"One of the theories being investigated is a possible violation of safety protocols during the transport or unloading of ammunition, which could have caused the initial explosion and subsequent detonation.

The theory of sabotage aimed at destroying the weapons is also being investigated," the SBI said.

During the search operations, body parts were discovered and sent for forensic medical and molecular genetic examinations to identify the victims.

Other examinations have also been ordered.

It is known that as a result of the explosions, eight military personnel sustained injuries of varying severity. Their lives are not in danger. No reports of injured civilians have been received.

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Interrogations have been conducted

Investigators have already questioned the unit’s command and military personnel, as well as the victims. Documentation related to the storage, transportation, and unloading of ammunition has been seized. After the detonation was completed, a preliminary inspection of the scene was conducted.

The State Emergency Service continues to clear the area outside the military facility of unexploded ordnance.

A special commission will be established directly at the training ground.

The assessment of damage to residential buildings and other property near the military facility is ongoing. The preliminary classification of the incident is a violation of the rules for handling weapons, as well as substances and objects that pose an increased danger to the surrounding area, resulting in bodily injury to several people (Part 2 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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What led up to this?

Read more: Explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi: detonations are occurring continuously (updated)