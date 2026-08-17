Ukrainian "Neptune" missiles struck "Kombinat Kamensky" plant in Russia’s Rostov region – AFU Navy. PHOTO
On August 16, during a strike on the Russian enterprise "Kombinat Kamensky" in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Russia’s Rostov region, the Ukrainian Defence Forces used Neptune cruise missiles.
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported this on August 17, Censor.NET informs.
Details of the attack
The attack on the military plant was carried out by Ukrainian Navy units jointly with other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
"Striking this industrial facility disrupts the production chain for solid rocket fuel used by the Russian Armed Forces, which will significantly affect propellant loading for rocket motors used in Russian air defence systems and MLRS," the Navy said.
Background
- On August 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Kombinat Kamensky plant in Russia’s Rostov region, which produces rocket fuel for Uragan and Smerch systems, had been struck.
- According to satellite reconnaissance data, hits were recorded on the plant’s production workshops. The Kamensky plant supplies the Russian occupation forces with solid rocket fuel, including for Uragan, Smerch and Tornado-S MLRS, as well as several other missile and aviation systems.
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