Former Odesa region judge Dobrov sentenced to 7 years for accepting UAH 50,000 bribe

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the former acting chairman of the Kominternivskyi District Court in the Odesa region to seven years in prison. The judge was found guilty of accepting a bribe of nearly UAH 50,000. According to media reports, the former judge is Pavlo Dobrov.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details of the case

Investigators established that, in exchange for the money, the judge promised to facilitate a ruling granting interim relief in a civil case in favour of a citizen; Dobrov was also to ensure the enforcement of an earlier ruling ordering the production of evidence.

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Court verdict

The court found him guilty under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — acceptance of an unlawful benefit by an official.

In addition to seven years’ imprisonment, the court ordered the confiscation of all his property and barred him from holding positions in state authorities and local government bodies for three years.

The verdict will take legal effect 30 days after its pronouncement unless an appeal is lodged.

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