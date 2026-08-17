211 combat engagements recorded along front. Pokrovsk direction saw fiercest fighting, General Staff reports

Since the start of the day on August 17, a total of 211 combat engagements have taken place along the front.

This was stated in the General Staff update on the frontline situation as of 10:00 p.m. on August 17, Censor.NET reports.

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Attacks

The aggressor carried out 64 air strikes using 212 KABs, deployed 6,170 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,034 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and settlements.

Situation in the north

Eight combat engagements have taken place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions since the start of the day. The enemy carried out two air strikes, dropped nine aerial bombs, and shelled our military positions and settlements 43 times, including seven attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Enemy storage facilities for strike UAVs and command-and-control systems in occupied Crimea and Kherson region have been struck, - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted our positions four times near Vovchansk and towards Bochkove and Volokhivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched five attacks towards Radkivka and Petropavlivka.

Situation in other directions

Ukrainian forces repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance near Zarichne in the Lyman direction.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces stopped 12 attempts by the invaders to advance near Riznykivka, Kryva Luka and Zakitne and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka. Four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders conducted two offensive operations near Minkivka.

Read more: NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex struck in Russia’s Leningrad region – General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Novoselivka and Sofiivka and towards Vilne, Kucheriv Yar and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy launched 27 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske and towards Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Shevchenko, Bilytske, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Vasylivka and Serhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated and 16 wounded in this sector today. One vehicle, one artillery system, two ammunition depots and 26 enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. Four vehicles, five artillery systems, 16 UAV control posts and 104 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 400 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched one attack towards Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defence Forces repelled seven enemy attacks towards Rivne, Vozdvyzhivka and Tsvitkove and near Zaliznychne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

See more: AFU unmanned systems units carried out over 449,000 missions in July – General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance towards Prymorske and near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one offensive operation by the Russian invaders.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine hit railway bridge in Zaporizhzhia region and enemy warehouses in Donetsk region, - General Staff