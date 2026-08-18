MiG-29 fighter crews blew up Russian logistics crossing over river. VIDEO

MiG-29 fighter crews from the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed one of the enemy’s crossing points, which the occupiers were using for logistical purposes.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the strike was published by a pilot on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

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In particular, it is noted that the fighter crews destroyed this crossing for the second time, using GBU-39 aerial bombs to strike it.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post in eastern sector. VIDEO

Watch more: Follow-up air strike by Air Force destroyed occupiers’ command post along with its personnel. VIDEO