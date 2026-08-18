4 704 2
MiG-29 fighter crews blew up Russian logistics crossing over river. VIDEO
MiG-29 fighter crews from the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed one of the enemy’s crossing points, which the occupiers were using for logistical purposes.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the strike was published by a pilot on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
In particular, it is noted that the fighter crews destroyed this crossing for the second time, using GBU-39 aerial bombs to strike it.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password