"Green tariff" case: Appeals Chamber of HACC authorized special investigation into Shurma and his brother, who are in hiding abroad
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the investigating judge’s decision and authorized a special pretrial investigation into three suspects in a case involving the alleged embezzlement and money laundering of funds on an exceptionally large scale. Among those implicated are Rostyslav Shurma, former deputy head of the Office of the President; his brother; and a former official of PJSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo."
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
"On August 18, 2026, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) considered the prosecutor’s appeal against the ruling of the HACC investigating judge dated May 28, 2026, refusing to conduct a special pretrial investigation regarding the former deputy head of the Office of the President, his close relative, and a former official of PJSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo,"" the statement reads.
The appeal was upheld
Following the hearing, the panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the prosecutor’s appeal, overturned the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court’s investigating judge, and granted the motion to conduct a special pretrial investigation regarding the suspects.
The decision took legal effect upon its announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation.
As a reminder, according to the pre-trial investigation authority, the individuals in question are suspected of organizing the misappropriation of funds on an exceptionally large scale and their legalization (money laundering), as well as of committing acts aimed at concealing and disguising the illegal origin of such funds (alleged abuses related to the "green tariff").
What led up to this?
- In 2023, journalists from Bihus.Info published an investigation in which they found that Ukraine had likely paid over 320 million hryvnias for electricity from solar power stations located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- Some of these companies are linked to Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, specifically to his brother Oleh Shurma and a former subordinate.
- On 25 July 2025, the media reported that NABU had carried out searches at Shurma’s premises in Germany.
- This information was subsequently confirmed by German media.
- On April 21, 2026, at the request of NABU detectives, as approved by the SAPO prosecutor, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered that Rostyslav Shurma, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and his brother—the owner of a network of Ukrainian and foreign companies — be held in pretrial detention.
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