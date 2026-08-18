Trump released map of Strait of Hormuz, calling it "new U.S. territory"

U.S. President Donald Trump has called the Strait of Hormuz "U.S. territory."

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

On the social media platform Truth Social, the U.S. leader posted a map showing the Strait of Hormuz with the caption "New U.S. Territory".

Read more: For every attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz, US will destroy bridge or power station in Iran, - Trump

Background

Trump promised to declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory after "defeating" Iran.

The U.S. claims de facto control over the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran insists on its right to determine the conditions for navigation. Iran and Oman are preparing an agreement on a new route through the strait, but Tehran links its full opening to concessions from the U.S.—specifically, compensation, the easing of sanctions, and an end to threats.

Iranian authorities have stated that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized with a single tweet.

Read more: Trump again threatens to destroy Iran in case of new escalation