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Trump released map of Strait of Hormuz, calling it "new U.S. territory"
U.S. President Donald Trump has called the Strait of Hormuz "U.S. territory."
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
On the social media platform Truth Social, the U.S. leader posted a map showing the Strait of Hormuz with the caption "New U.S. Territory".
Background
- Trump promised to declare the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory after "defeating" Iran.
- The U.S. claims de facto control over the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran insists on its right to determine the conditions for navigation. Iran and Oman are preparing an agreement on a new route through the strait, but Tehran links its full opening to concessions from the U.S.—specifically, compensation, the easing of sanctions, and an end to threats.
- Iranian authorities have stated that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized with a single tweet.
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