TRCs in three regions listed fallen, captured and active-duty servicemen as "mobilised": 446 cases uncovered

According to investigators, officials from Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Chernivtsi, Ternopil and Zakarpattia regions artificially "improved" mobilisation statistics. People who had not actually been mobilised and active-duty military personnel were entered into the register as new recruits. In one case, a deceased serviceman and a soldier held in Russian captivity were also entered.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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Almost 450 fictitious "mobilisations"

In total, law enforcement officers identified 446 such cases across the three regions.

In Bukovyna, investigators suspect the 35-year-old former head of a district TCR of using fabricated personal data and information about active-duty military personnel to inflate conscription figures.

In Ternopil region, according to investigators, a 39-year-old former head of a district TCR registered people who were already serving as if they had just been mobilised. The statistics also included a serviceman who had already died by that time and a soldier who had long been held in Russian captivity.

See more: Head of Mykolaiv Regional TCR detained over $15,000 bribe for evading mobilisation – Prosecutor General Kravchenko. PHOTOS

Largest number of cases uncovered in Zakarpattia

Law enforcement officers recorded the largest number of manipulations in Zakarpattia. False information about people who had already been mobilised was entered into the register there.

According to investigators, records were created claiming that they had undergone another military medical examination, after which they were registered as having been newly called up.

Former and serving officials of district TCRs, as well as employees who entered information into the system, were notified of suspicion. Depending on their roles, their actions were classified under provisions of the Criminal Code of Ukraine concerning unauthorised actions involving information in automated systems, official forgery, complicity and the commission of a crime by a group of persons.

Courts have already imposed preventive measures on most of the suspects. The issue of a preventive measure for the former head of a district TCR in Ternopil region is still being decided.

Read more: Head of Zakarpattia TCR suspended from post, large-scale inspection launched – Lubinets