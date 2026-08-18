Enemy launches 76 jet-powered drones at Ukraine during day, air defence neutralises over 70 – Air Force

Throughout 18 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 76 jet-powered Shahed-type UAVs. Air defence forces managed to shoot down and suppress more than 70 enemy jet-powered drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Kyiv region was the primary target

"On 18 August 2026, during daylight hours (from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 76 jet-powered Shahed-type UAVs," the statement reads.

The Kyiv region was the primary target of the attack.

Air defence results

According to preliminary data, air defence forces shot down and suppressed more than 70 enemy jet-powered UAVs.

However, UAV strikes and downed drones falling were recorded at several locations. The information is being clarified.

Read more: 111 out of 147 enemy drones have been shot down, - Air Force

New wave

The Air Force added that more than 20 additional jet-powered UAVs entered Ukrainian airspace after 6:30 p.m.

See more: 106 out of 128 Russian UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces. INFOGRAPHICS