Technology center for protection against drones has opened in Germany

A new technology center for protection against unmanned aerial vehicles has opened in Germany. It is located at Cochstedt Airport in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BILD.

The center will test systems for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing suspicious drones.

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Germany strengthens protection against drones

During the opening of the center, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that the country faces hybrid attacks every day.

"We are the target of hybrid attacks every day," he said.

According to Dobrindt, Germany is engaged in a constant race between new attack technologies and the means of defending against them. He called it the "shadow war of the 21st century."

Read more: Russian Iskanders can reach Berlin in few minutes. Russia poses a threat, - Wadephul

The issue of protection against unmanned aerial vehicles became particularly urgent following the recent discovery of a drone carrying explosives at Leipzig Airport.

Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office described the incident as a serious attack on the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure.

Earlier, Germany said it would help Ukraine make its energy system less vulnerable to Russian attacks.

Read more: German Parliament rejects Taurus initiative and increased aid to Ukraine