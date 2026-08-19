Prisoner exchange: Coordination Headquarters publishes official statistics

The Coordination Headquarters has compiled official statistics following the prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation conducted today, 19 August 2026.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the Coordination Headquarters.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Total number of people released in the exchange: 103

Among them:

Enlisted personnel and NCOs – 101

Officers – 2

See more: 76th prisoner exchange: among those released are 115 defenders of Mariupol, Coordination Headquarters says. PHOTOS

Agency affiliation of the defenders:

Ministry of Defence: 92

Ministry of Internal Affairs: 11

Areas where they were captured/went missing:

Mariupol – 1

Donetsk sector – 72

Luhansk sector – 12

Kharkiv sector – 10

Zaporizhzhia sector – 3

Dnipropetrovsk sector – 2

Kherson sector – 2

Sumy sector – 1

See more: Among those freed from Russian captivity are soldiers, sergeants and several officers, most are wounded or seriously ill – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Period when they were taken prisoner:

2022 – 1 person

2023 – 16 people

2024 – 48 people

2025 – 31 people

2026 – 7 people

Defenders with a "Personal Account" in the Coordination Headquarters information system:

83 – available

20 – unavailable

Confirmation of captivity:

International Committee of the Red Cross – 102

Other sources – 1

See more: Prisoner exchange takes place: Ukraine brings 103 soldiers home. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation had taken place today, 19 August 2026.

The Coordination Headquarters said that those freed from Russian captivity included soldiers, sergeants and several officers. Most are wounded or seriously ill.