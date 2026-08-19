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Prisoner exchange: Coordination Headquarters publishes official statistics
The Coordination Headquarters has compiled official statistics following the prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation conducted today, 19 August 2026.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the Coordination Headquarters.
Total number of people released in the exchange: 103
Among them:
- Enlisted personnel and NCOs – 101
- Officers – 2
Agency affiliation of the defenders:
- Ministry of Defence: 92
- Ministry of Internal Affairs: 11
Areas where they were captured/went missing:
- Mariupol – 1
- Donetsk sector – 72
- Luhansk sector – 12
- Kharkiv sector – 10
- Zaporizhzhia sector – 3
- Dnipropetrovsk sector – 2
- Kherson sector – 2
- Sumy sector – 1
Period when they were taken prisoner:
- 2022 – 1 person
- 2023 – 16 people
- 2024 – 48 people
- 2025 – 31 people
- 2026 – 7 people
Defenders with a "Personal Account" in the Coordination Headquarters information system:
- 83 – available
- 20 – unavailable
Confirmation of captivity:
- International Committee of the Red Cross – 102
- Other sources – 1
Background
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation had taken place today, 19 August 2026.
The Coordination Headquarters said that those freed from Russian captivity included soldiers, sergeants and several officers. Most are wounded or seriously ill.
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