Russians strike Sloviansk with Tornado-S MLRS: One killed, three injured

Russian forces shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system on the evening of August 19.

Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, announced this in a Facebook post, Censor.NET reports.

The strike hit a residential area of the city. One man was killed, and three other people were injured in the attack.

Read more: Russian forces struck central market in Sloviansk: at least 4 people were injured

Strike on residential area of Sloviansk

According to Vadym Liakh, the attack occurred at around 6:00 p.m.

"On Wednesday, August 19, at around 6:00 p.m., Sloviansk came under an enemy strike involving a Tornado-S MLRS. The strike hit a residential area. At least 86 households were damaged," the head of the City Military Administration said.

A man born in 1970 was killed.

Another man and two women were injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

Read more: Main problem in Sloviansk-Kramatorsk sector is poor organisation of command and control – Butusov

Dozens of households damaged in city

At least 86 households in the residential area of Sloviansk were damaged in the attack.

Earlier, it was reported that on August 13, Russian occupiers targeted a market in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with a Molniya UAV. Three women were injured in the strike.

Read more: Russia is seeking to capture Lyman in order to launch offensive against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, - Trehubov