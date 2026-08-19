Russians strike Sloviansk with Tornado-S MLRS: One killed, three injured
Russian forces shelled Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system on the evening of August 19.
Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, announced this in a Facebook post, Censor.NET reports.
The strike hit a residential area of the city. One man was killed, and three other people were injured in the attack.
Strike on residential area of Sloviansk
According to Vadym Liakh, the attack occurred at around 6:00 p.m.
"On Wednesday, August 19, at around 6:00 p.m., Sloviansk came under an enemy strike involving a Tornado-S MLRS. The strike hit a residential area. At least 86 households were damaged," the head of the City Military Administration said.
A man born in 1970 was killed.
Another man and two women were injured. They are receiving medical assistance.
Dozens of households damaged in city
At least 86 households in the residential area of Sloviansk were damaged in the attack.
Earlier, it was reported that on August 13, Russian occupiers targeted a market in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, with a Molniya UAV. Three women were injured in the strike.
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