Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova: power cuts have been reported in Odesa region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched a large-scale attack on the south of the Odesa region overnight. Civilian infrastructure has come under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"As a result of the attack, power cuts have been reported in several settlements. As of this morning, 13,000 customers remain without power. Power engineers are already working to restore the supply," the statement reads.

At another location, two lorries carrying foodstuffs caught fire. The fire has now been extinguished.

No casualties have been reported as a result of the Russian strikes.

President Zelenskyy stated that in the Odesa region, the enemy attacked a border crossing with Moldova using drones.







Read more: Russian attack on Zhytomyr: death toll rises to three, 53 people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 20 August

On the night of 20 August, Russian occupiers fired ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

As a result of the enemy strikes on the Kyiv region, one person is known to have been killed in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.

In Kyiv, Russian shelling claimed the lives of 12 people. Over 30 people were injured.

Read more: Russian ’Banderol’ missile flew into Moldova from direction of Odesa region: Chisinau has confirmed explosion. VIDEO