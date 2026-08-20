European Commission on possibility of elections during war: Ukraine must decide for itself when to hold them

The European Commission has commented on the possibility of elections being held in Ukraine during the war, stressing that the EU is ready to support Ukraine throughout the electoral process.

European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said this, according to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

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Decision is for Ukraine to make

"As for the elections, it is for Ukraine to decide when to hold them, in full compliance with its legal framework," Hipper said.

She also stressed that "the EU stands ready to support Ukraine throughout the electoral process, including in ensuring compliance with the relevant democratic standards and requirements."

"There is a constitutional framework, and the decision is for Ukraine to make, if it decides to do so," the spokesperson added.

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Background

On 18 August, former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov recorded an address to Ukrainians in which he said that the country must find a mechanism for holding elections during the war.

The Office of the President called former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s proposal to hold elections during the war "completely unrealistic."

Read more: EC proposes extending temporary protection for Ukrainians, but not granting it to men of conscription age