Zelenskyy congratulates Hungary on national holiday and invites Magyar to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and the Hungarian people on their national holiday, Saint Stephen’s Day, and said he would be pleased to welcome the head of the Hungarian government to Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a letter from Zelenskyy published by the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest.

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Zelenskyy thanks Hungary for support

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and Hungary are united by a centuries-old history of good-neighborly relations, mutual respect and a shared struggle for freedom and statehood.

"We are grateful to Hungary for its consistent support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for its solidarity at this extremely difficult time for our country," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also mentioned Hungary’s humanitarian assistance, rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian children and soldiers, and support for Ukrainian citizens.

The president stressed that Ukraine values Hungary as a good neighbor and reliable partner.

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New chapter in relations between two countries

Zelenskyy said that, thanks to the choice made by the Hungarian people, Ukraine and Hungary are opening a new chapter in bilateral relations. These relations should develop on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation, mutual respect, peace and understanding.

The president recalled that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Hungary.

Zelenskyy reaffirmed his readiness for open and constructive engagement to further strengthen relations between the two countries and develop full-scale cooperation.

He also said that he would be pleased to welcome Peter Magyar to Kyiv at the earliest time convenient for him.

In July, during the NATO summit in Ankara, Zelenskyy and Magyar agreed to hold a meeting.

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