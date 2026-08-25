Ukraine’s accession to NATO will reduce risks of Russian aggression for other Alliance members – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO would strengthen the security of all Alliance countries and reduce the risk of renewed Russian aggression against member states.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"If we believe in the strength of NATO, then if Estonia, God forbid, faces any risks, there are more than 30 countries that, in my view, should simultaneously defend any country that is a NATO ally. And, frankly, if Ukraine joins NATO, it will benefit all countries that are already in NATO because there will be less risk of Russia launching aggression against another NATO country, as NATO will include a country with a strong army," the head of state said during a press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis.

"And this is dangerous for Russia. But as long as we are not in NATO, we are not in NATO," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Ukraine will not join NATO quickly – Rutte

Meanwhile, the Estonian leader noted that Ukraine is an integral part of Europe and that accession to the European Union and NATO is "not a distant dream of the Ukrainian people, but a fully justified expectation."

Read more: There are still red lines regarding what weapons Ukraine can use, - Frederiksen