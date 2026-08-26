Crowd damaged TCR vehicle in Ternopil: serviceman was injured; police are identifying those involved. VIDEO

On 25 August at around 8.00 pm in the city of Ternopil, on Les Kurbas Street, whilst a mobile alert team from the Ternopil Regional TCR and SS was carrying out its duties, a group of people attacked the service vehicle of the military personnel.

This was reported by the Ternopil TCR, as well as the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What happened

According to the TCR, the aim of the conflict was to commit unlawful acts against the military personnel of the alert team, who were carrying out the task of checking military registration documents of citizens of conscription age.

The police, for their part, reported that the conflict arose whilst identifying individuals who might be evading military service: during a conversation with one of the men, other citizens began approaching the service vehicle, striking it and engaging in an altercation with the military personnel.

Read more: Man fatally wounded TCR serviceman in Lviv: police officer fired at attacker

Consequences of the attack

As a result of the conflict, a serviceman from the Ternopil Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Centre sustained bodily injuries and is currently in hospital.

According to the TCR, unidentified individuals also stole the serviceman’s personal belongings and damaged his Nissan X-Trail service vehicle.

An investigative and operational team and additional National Police units arrived at the scene to stabilise the situation — the conflict was brought to an end.

Watch more: Around 30 people attacked TCR military personnel in Lutsk: two were beaten, and service vehicle was smashed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What the investigation is looking into

All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established, including the individuals involved in the attack, the nature of the bodily injuries and the extent of the damage caused. The TCC reported that information regarding whether certain participants in the conflict were in possession of objects resembling bats and knives is also being verified.

Based on the results of the investigation, the police will decide whether to enter the details into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and how to classify the actions of all those involved in the incident under the law.

An appeal to the public

The TCR emphasised that the use of physical violence against military personnel, the seizure of their property, damage to official vehicles and obstruction of the performance of official duties are unacceptable and may result in criminal liability.

The police and the TCR have called on the public to refrain from aggression, provocations and unlawful actions, emphasising that all disputes must be resolved exclusively within the framework of the law.