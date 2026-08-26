Ukraine may receive $12.7 billion by year-end: Funds depend on votes in Verkhovna Rada – Pidlasa

By the end of 2026, Ukraine may receive another $12.7 billion in international financial support. However, the disbursement of these funds depends on meeting partners’ conditions, including the adoption of the necessary laws by the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Censor.NET, Roksolana Pidlasa, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget, said this during the national telethon.

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"The task of parliament and the government now is to focus as much as possible on completing the homework that our international partners have set for us as a state: to vote for the necessary laws and secondary legislation, for which our partners effectively provide us with funding to support the budget," Pidlasa explained.

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Which laws the Rada must adopt

This concerns meeting benchmarks under four major international support programmes: the Ukraine Facility, the Ukraine Support Loan, and cooperation programmes with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

As early as next week, the Verkhovna Rada is expected to consider several documents whose adoption is a condition for receiving the funding.

These include the anti-corruption strategy for 2026–2030, the launch of a competitive selection process for members of the Accounting Chamber, the restoration of certain provisions of the law on state aid to business entities and improvements to the operation of industrial parks.

Consultations with the European Commission are also continuing separately on a bill to resume competitive recruitment to the civil service. According to Pidlasa, parliament may vote on it in the near future.

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Pidlasa: Funds are available for payments to military personnel and civilians

The Budget Committee Chair assured that the state currently has the funds to meet its obligations to military personnel and civilians.

"The situation with all payments guaranteed by the state to both military personnel and civilians is under control. In other words, the funds for these payments are available," she said.

In June, the Verkhovna Rada increased expenditure on pay for the Defence Forces by UAH 174 billion. In addition, the state budget includes a UAH 144 billion reserve for the Defence Forces.

Funds under other budget programmes also remain unused. They may soon be reallocated to the needs of the military.

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Ukraine seeks early disbursement of part of 2027 funding

At the same time, Kyiv is negotiating with the European Commission to bring forward part of the funding scheduled for 2027. Ukraine seeks to receive these funds this year.

Ukraine’s state budget deficit for 2026 amounts to nearly $27.4 billion. It is covered through international assistance and domestic borrowing.

Pidlasa emphasised that the need for external financing remains critical, particularly because of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian economy.

"The more our economy loses because of Russian strikes, the more critical it is to meet on time the conditions under which Ukraine receives macro-financial assistance. This is the money we use to cover the budget deficit, pay military personnel and fulfil our social obligations," she concluded.

In parallel, Kyiv is negotiating with the European Commission to bring forward part of the funding planned for 2027. Ukraine aims to receive these funds this year.

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