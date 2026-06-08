Ukraine risks losing part of EU aid for first time due to unimplemented reforms – media

Ukraine may lose part of the financial assistance from the European Union provided under the Ukraine Facility for the first time. This is due to the late implementation of two reforms.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the European Commission’s response to a request from Radio Liberty.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to a European Commission spokesperson, two steps related to previous aid tranches that Kyiv has already received remain unfulfilled.

"There are two steps related to the 4th and 5th tranches that were not completed on time. The amounts linked to these tranches have been ‘suspended.’ This means they have not yet been paid," the European Commission explained.

Read more: First tranche of loan for Ukraine will be disbursed this month and will be used to purchase drones, - Kallas

The matter concerns EUR 300 million under the fourth tranche and more than EUR 380 million under the fifth. The European Commission separately explained which points Ukraine has not fulfilled:

"increasing the number of staff at the High Anti-Corruption Court" under the fourth tranche;

"entry into force of legislation on the review of judges’ integrity declarations and the procedure for verifying them" under the fifth tranche.

Read more: Ukraine could receive €9.1 billion from EU as early as June, - European Commission

Last chance in autumn

The final deadlines for meeting these conditions are 30 June and 29 September 2026, respectively.

The European Commission stresses that if Ukraine does not meet these requirements on time, Brussels may apply the procedure for a final reduction in payments provided for by the Ukraine Facility regulation. However, the program’s mechanism allows for some flexibility due to the war.

"A flexibility mechanism was introduced for Ukraine. This was provided for by the regulation, meaning there is some additional time to implement reforms," the European Commission added.

Read more: Rada ratified agreement with EU on €90 billion loan

As a reminder, the Ukraine Facility program provides for EUR 50 billion in assistance to Ukraine until 2027. Payments are directly linked to the implementation of reforms and indicators agreed between Kyiv and the EU.