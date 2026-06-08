First tranche of loan for Ukraine will be disbursed this month and will be used to purchase drones, - Kallas

The first tranche of the €90 billion loan from the EU to Ukraine will be used to purchase drones.

This was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas during an informal meeting of EU defense ministers, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"A €90 billion loan for Ukraine is ready to be disbursed, and the first tranche of €5.9 billion will be used to purchase drones this month. As we allocate the funding, Ukraine’s needs are our top priority," she said.

Kallas noted that on the battlefield, time is no longer on Russia’s side.

Read more: Ukraine could receive €9.1 billion from EU as early as June, - European Commission

What preceded it

On May 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to ratify an agreement with the EU on a €90 billion loan.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the ratification of the loan agreement with the European Union to provide Ukraine with financial assistance in the amount of 90 billion euros.

The European Commission stated that Ukraine could receive 9.1 billion euros from the EU as early as June.

Read more: Von der Leyen welcomed Council’s ratification of loan agreement with EU: It paves way for first disbursements in June