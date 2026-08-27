Seven "Iskander" ballistic missiles were shot down by air defence forces overnight. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 27 August, Russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with missiles, including ballistic missiles, as well as various types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The enemy launched two Onyx anti-ship missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation also launched 258 Shahed-type UAVs (around a third of which were jet-powered), Gerber, S8000 "Banderole" and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk and Gvardeysk – the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The regions under attack include Odesa, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia.

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots strike warehouse and workshop of Russian UAV operators in Vuhledar. VIDEO

How did the air defence systems perform?

As of 09:00 a.m., air defence systems had shot down or intercepted one Onyx anti-ship missile, seven Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, three S8000 ‘Banderole’, as well as 222 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types and other types of drones in the south, north, east and centre of the country.

Enemy air strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from downed missiles was found at 11 locations. Furthermore, some of the enemy’s munitions failed to reach their targets; details regarding these are being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: 162 UAVs launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine: air defense neutralized 134 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

What led up to this?