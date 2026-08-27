Sweden provides Ukraine with additional $28 million for defence: half allocated to PURL programme
Sweden is providing an additional contribution of approximately SEK 270 million (about $28.3 million) to several multilateral funds and initiatives to support Ukraine.
This was announced by the Swedish government, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
It is noted that the government has instructed the Swedish Armed Forces to distribute financial contributions totalling more than SEK 270 million among various funds and initiatives. The objective is to support Ukraine, primarily in the area of air defence.
PURL programme
It is reported that $14 million of this amount will be allocated to the PURL programme for the procurement of US weapons.
"Sweden’s support is long-term, substantial and based on Ukraine’s needs and priorities. Through continued support for the PURL initiative, Ukraine can quickly gain access to high-priority US capabilities. These include air defence systems and ammunition that enable Ukraine to continue defending itself against Russia’s constant attacks," Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said.
It is also noted that this is the fifth time Sweden has contributed to the PURL initiative. Including the new contribution, Sweden has provided a total of $552 million through PURL.
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