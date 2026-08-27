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Nearly 140 strike UAVs attack Ukraine during day: Air defence neutralises about 120 – Air Force

Air defence downs or suppresses about 120 Russian drones

During the day on 27 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with about 140 strike UAVs.

The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

It is noted that more than 100 of these 140 strike UAVs were jet-powered.

The enemy directed most of the drones towards Kyiv.

See more: Seven "Iskander" ballistic missiles were shot down by air defence forces overnight. INFOGRAPHICS

What was neutralised

According to the Air Force, more than 10 jet-powered strike UAVs remained in the airspace as of 7:00 p.m.

According to preliminary data, air defence shot down or suppressed about 120 of the 140 strike drones during the day.

See more: Russia has fired over 200 missiles and UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces have neutralized 186 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2321) Air forces (2191)
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