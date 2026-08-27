Nearly 140 strike UAVs attack Ukraine during day: Air defence neutralises about 120 – Air Force
During the day on 27 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with about 140 strike UAVs.
The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
It is noted that more than 100 of these 140 strike UAVs were jet-powered.
The enemy directed most of the drones towards Kyiv.
What was neutralised
According to the Air Force, more than 10 jet-powered strike UAVs remained in the airspace as of 7:00 p.m.
According to preliminary data, air defence shot down or suppressed about 120 of the 140 strike drones during the day.
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