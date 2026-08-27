Nearly 140 strike UAVs attack Ukraine during day: Air defence neutralises about 120 – Air Force

During the day on 27 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with about 140 strike UAVs.

The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

It is noted that more than 100 of these 140 strike UAVs were jet-powered.

The enemy directed most of the drones towards Kyiv.

See more: Seven "Iskander" ballistic missiles were shot down by air defence forces overnight. INFOGRAPHICS

What was neutralised

According to the Air Force, more than 10 jet-powered strike UAVs remained in the airspace as of 7:00 p.m.

According to preliminary data, air defence shot down or suppressed about 120 of the 140 strike drones during the day.

See more: Russia has fired over 200 missiles and UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces have neutralized 186 targets. INFOGRAPHICS