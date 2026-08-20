Russia has fired over 200 missiles and UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces have neutralized 186 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 20 August, Russian occupiers launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as various types of UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What weapons did the enemy use?

The occupiers fired missiles that follow a ballistic trajectory: Onyx, Zircon, Iskander-M and S-400 from the Kursk, Rostov and Bryansk regions.

The enemy also launched 36 Kh-101/Iskander-Kh/X-59 cruise/air-launched missiles from the airspace of the Vologda, Kursk and Belgorod regions, as well as eight Kalibr cruise missiles from Novorossiysk and two ‘Banderole’ loitering munitions.

For the strike, the Russian forces deployed 168 Shahed-type UAVs (almost half of which were jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs and ‘Parodiya’-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main target of the attack was the Kyiv region.

How did the air defence systems perform?

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defence systems had shot down or neutralised 31 Kh-101/Iskander-Kh/X-59 cruise missiles, 8 Kalibr cruise missiles, two ‘Banderole’ loitering munitions, as well as 145 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types and other types of drones in the north, south, east and centre of the country," the statement reads.

Hits were recorded at 28 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at two locations.

The invaders’ attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova: power cuts have been reported in Odesa region. PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 20 August

On the night of 20 August, Russian occupiers fired ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

As a result of the enemy strikes in the Kyiv region, one person is known to have been killed in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.

In Kyiv, Russian shelling claimed the lives of 12 people. Over 30 people were injured.

Read more: Russian attack on Zhytomyr: death toll rises to three, 53 people injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS