There are no legislative initiatives to introduce mandatory mobilization of women, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense stated that mandatory mobilization of women is not currently planned: women may join the Defense Forces solely on a voluntary basis, and there are no relevant legislative initiatives.

This was reported by the ministry’s press service in response to a request from Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Regarding the mandatory mobilization of women during martial law, the ministry noted that women currently join the Ukrainian Defense Forces exclusively on a voluntary basis.

This is provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service."

As of now, there are no legislative initiatives to introduce mandatory mobilization of women into the military.

Read more: Mobilisation of women in Ukraine is neither being prepared nor considered – Verkhovna Rada committee

Background

Earlier, Keith Kellogg, former US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, said that Ukrainian women should be mobilised into the military because they fight just as well as men.

Before that, former Ukrainian Defence Minister Reznikov said that Ukraine should adopt Israel’s experience and mobilise women.

The Verkhovna Rada has refuted rumors about a possible mobilization of women in Ukraine and stated that there are currently no legislative initiatives or discussions on this issue.

Watch more: Will women be mobilized? And is it necessary? / Uncensored. VIDEO