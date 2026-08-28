Six cars and houses damaged by falling debris in Poltava community, injuries reported
On 28 August, debris from an enemy target fell in the Poltava community. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured and are receiving the necessary assistance.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration.
"Debris from an enemy target was recorded falling in the Poltava community," the statement said.
Damage in Poltava region
The following were damaged:
- a civilian building;
- six vehicles;
- the roofs and window glazing of nearby buildings.
People injured in Poltava region
According to preliminary reports, two people were injured.
They are receiving the necessary assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password