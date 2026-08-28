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News Attack of drones on Poltava region
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Six cars and houses damaged by falling debris in Poltava community, injuries reported

Falling debris leaves two people injured in Poltava community

On 28 August, debris from an enemy target fell in the Poltava community. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured and are receiving the necessary assistance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"Debris from an enemy target was recorded falling in the Poltava community," the statement said.

Damage in Poltava region

The following were damaged:

  • a civilian building;
  • six vehicles;
  • the roofs and window glazing of nearby buildings.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on industrial enterprise in Poltava region: fire has now been extinguished. PHOTOS

People injured in Poltava region

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured.

They are receiving the necessary assistance.

Read more: Russia completely destroyed gas stations on Kharkiv-Poltava highway

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Poltava (117) Poltava region (384) Poltavskyy district (84)
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