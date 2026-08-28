Six cars and houses damaged by falling debris in Poltava community, injuries reported

On 28 August, debris from an enemy target fell in the Poltava community. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured and are receiving the necessary assistance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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"Debris from an enemy target was recorded falling in the Poltava community," the statement said.

Damage in Poltava region

The following were damaged:

a civilian building;

six vehicles;

the roofs and window glazing of nearby buildings.

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People injured in Poltava region

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured.

They are receiving the necessary assistance.

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