Budanov announces major prisoner exchange in coming days

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said that a major prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is expected to take place soon.

He said this in an interview broadcast during the national telethon today.

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What is known

He recalled that one exchange had recently taken place, followed by the return of another 10 people from Belarus on Independence Day.

"There will be another major one very soon," Budanov said.

Asked whether the exchange could be expected in the coming days, he said: "Yes."

Watch more: Ukraine brings home soldier held in Russian captivity since 2017 in prisoner exchange: "Like dream, I can’t believe I’m home". VIDEO

Background

It was previously reported that Ukraine was preparing for the next stage of a prisoner exchange, which could be larger than the previous one. If preparations proceed as planned, more Ukrainians will be brought home.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 103 servicemen returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity on 19 August. Those released included defenders of Mariupol and members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, and the National Guard. Most of them have injuries or serious illnesses.

At the same time, not a single Azov fighter returned during that exchange. According to Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, more than 600 Azov fighters remain in Russian captivity, some of whom have been held for more than four years.

Watch more: War has already reached strategic dead end for Russia – Budanov. VIDEO