Orlivka border crossing resumes operations after Russian attack
The "Orlivka" ferry border crossing in the Odesa region has resumed operations following the Russian attack on the night of September 1. Border clearance operations are currently being conducted as normal.
As reported by Censor.NET, the press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this on September 2.
"Orlivka" resumes border clearance operations
Ukrainian border guards informed the Romanian side that the border crossing had resumed operations.
People planning to travel to Romania or in the opposite direction were urged to take this information into account.
Border crossing attacked by Shaheds
On the night of September 1, Russian troops attacked border infrastructure in the Izmail district of the Odesa region. Operations at "Orlivka" were temporarily suspended afterwards.
According to the border guards, the crossing was attacked by Shahed-type strike drones. They hit a building and the grounds of the crossing.
Fires broke out and were subsequently contained by rescuers.
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