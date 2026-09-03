Contacts between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing right now through intelligence services, - Putin. VIDEO

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that Ukraine and the Russian Federation are maintaining contact via ‘intelligence channels’.

He made this statement during the Eastern Economic Forum, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Kremlin dictator, there is a chance for constructive peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Putin believes that "it is primarily up to Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement between themselves".

The dictator claims that countries such as the US and China are constantly focusing on this issue "and are doing everything they can to ensure that the problem is resolved, first and foremost, by peaceful means".

Read more: Meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy and Trump is possible only to "formalise agreements", - Peskov

"When I meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he also constantly raises this issue," he said.

"But ultimately, this problem must first and foremost be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict. That is Russia and Ukraine. This is the correct approach. But we are grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to the resolution of this issue," said the dictator.

Putin also claims that Ukraine and Russia continue to maintain contact through their intelligence services.

"There are contacts. They are ongoing, on an ongoing basis. Primarily through the security services," he added.

Read more: Trump: Ukraine and Russia must end this "stupid war", there is "tremendous animosity" between them

What led up to this?

As a reminder, the day before, Putin said that negotiations with Ukraine were currently "on hold" and that Russia would launch large-scale attacks on the energy sector.

Read more: Support for Ukraine, tougher sanctions, and pressure on Kremlin could force Russia to cease fire, - Stubb