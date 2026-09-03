Zelenskyy announces talks with partners over combat aircraft delays

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would hold talks with partners over delays in the delivery and maintenance of combat aircraft.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in his evening address on 3 September.

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Zelenskyy wants to accelerate strengthening of combat aviation

According to the president, Ukrainian aircraft are currently performing important work to destroy Russian attack drones, including jet-powered ones.

At the same time, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian diplomats have been tasked with expanding Ukraine’s combat aviation capabilities.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine would work to scale up the capabilities of its aviation to achieve this.

Read more: Zelenskyy after call with Merz: There will be new air defence packages from Germany this month

Ukraine to discuss delays with partners

The president said that Ukraine would hold talks with partners that had previously promised to supply combat aircraft and cooperate on maintaining the equipment.

According to Zelenskyy, these are countries that have not yet fulfilled their commitments.

"We will talk with our partners, with those who promised to supply combat aircraft to Ukraine and carry out the corresponding joint work on maintaining the equipment but have not yet fulfilled their obligations," the president said.

See more: Russian ’shaheds’ struck university in Kyiv right in middle of lectures, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS