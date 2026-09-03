Zelenskyy announces talks with partners over combat aircraft delays
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would hold talks with partners over delays in the delivery and maintenance of combat aircraft.
According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in his evening address on 3 September.
Zelenskyy wants to accelerate strengthening of combat aviation
According to the president, Ukrainian aircraft are currently performing important work to destroy Russian attack drones, including jet-powered ones.
At the same time, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian diplomats have been tasked with expanding Ukraine’s combat aviation capabilities.
Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine would work to scale up the capabilities of its aviation to achieve this.
Ukraine to discuss delays with partners
The president said that Ukraine would hold talks with partners that had previously promised to supply combat aircraft and cooperate on maintaining the equipment.
According to Zelenskyy, these are countries that have not yet fulfilled their commitments.
"We will talk with our partners, with those who promised to supply combat aircraft to Ukraine and carry out the corresponding joint work on maintaining the equipment but have not yet fulfilled their obligations," the president said.
- Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had preliminary dates for a visit by US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
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