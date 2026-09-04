Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration has new head: Zelenskyy has appointed Semikin as acting head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ivan Fedorov from his post as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration. His deputy, Mykhailo Semikin, has been appointed to temporarily serve as acting head of the Regional State Administration.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant decrees, Nos 871/2026 and 872/2026, have been published on the president’s website.

Read more on our Telegram channel

It was previously reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, as chairman of the State Agency for the Recovery and Development of Ukraine’s Infrastructure.

Read more: Zelenskyy proposed to head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Fedorov to head Recovery Agency

Mykhailo Semikin was born on May 22, 1986, in Melitopol.

From 2009 to 2016, he taught at the Bohdan Khmelnytsky Melitopol State Pedagogical University.

From 2016 to 2019, he served as head of the Culture Department of the Melitopol City Council in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

From 2019 to 2022, he served as chief of staff of the Executive Committee of the Melitopol City Council in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

From 2022 to 2024, he served as Deputy Mayor for the Activities of the Executive Bodies of the Executive Committee of the Melitopol City Council in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read more: Zelenskyy appoints Tkachenko head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration

What led up to this?

Fedorov had headed the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration since February 2024.