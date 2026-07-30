Zelenskyy appoints Tkachenko head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Tymur Tkachenko head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The relevant decree was published on the website of the President’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"To appoint Tymur Firuddinovych Tkachenko as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration," the decree reads.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy replaced the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration in December 2024, appointing Tymur Tkachenko instead of Serhii Popko.

Tkachenko previously served as Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries and headed the Urban Improvement Department of the Kyiv City State Administration. Popko had headed the Kyiv City Military Administration since October 2022.

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Background

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Tymur Tkachenko as head of the Kyiv City Military Administration on 16 July.

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