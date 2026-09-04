US has not yet approached EU about repayment of funds for aid to Ukraine – European Commission

The European Commission has not yet received any official communication regarding a US demand for reimbursement for aid to Ukraine provided during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Olof Gill, Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission, stated this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

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EC "does not comment on comments"

Thus, it is noted that the United States has not yet approached the EU with a demand to repay money spent on Ukraine, despite a statement by Donald Trump.

"To the best of my knowledge, we have not received any official communication about what I understand was a comment on social media," Gill said.

He also noted that the European Commission generally "does not comment on comments."

In turn, European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand recalled that the European Union and its member states are currently Ukraine’s leading donors, having provided more than EUR 220 billion, including EUR 87 billion to strengthen Ukraine’s military and defence capabilities.

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Background

As a reminder, the day before, US President Donald Trump accused the administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden, of providing aid to Ukraine and NATO free of charge and said he would demand the money back.

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