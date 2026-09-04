Russian strike on SSU building is serious escalation requiring decisive responses, Sybiha says
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to the Russian strike on the Security Service of Ukraine building in Kyiv.
He wrote this on X, according to Censor.NET.
Serious escalation
"The Russian attack on Ukraine’s Security Service Headquarters is a major escalation that demands resolute responses. Moscow launched this strike during a renewed push for peace, laying bare its true rejection of diplomacy," the minister said.
He also reported that St Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located very close by, had also been put at risk.
Appeal to partners
"We call on international partners to strongly condemn these actions and increase pressure on Putin’s regime.
We also call on UNESCO to respond decisively and step up its efforts to protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage, which is under threat," Sybiha added.
Background
- It was previously reported that Russian occupiers struck the SSU building in central Kyiv during an attack involving jet-powered Shahed drones.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian occupiers’ strike. According to him, the drone was directed straight at the office of SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad in the building.
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