Prosecutor General Kravchenko went missing after launch of NABU operation ’Carthage’, - Tkach
Following the launch of the NABU and SAPO operation ‘Carthage’, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko visited the Office of the President and has not been seen in public since.
Mykhailo Tkach, a journalist with "UP", writes about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
Where is Prosecutor General Kravchenko?
"Sources close to 'Ukrainska Pravda' in political circles claim that, since yesterday – when the NABU and SAPO launched Operation 'Carthage' – no one has been able to locate Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. He drove into the government district and has not been seen by anyone since. His last known whereabouts were the President’s Office," the journalist noted.
He pointed out that yesterday the Office of the Prosecutor General denied the report by ‘UP’ regarding searches at Kravchenko’s premises.
"Do they really think that if the Prosecutor General has gone into hiding, the searches don’t count? At such a high level, this is probably the first case of its kind. At the same time, the Office of the Prosecutor General stated as recently as yesterday that it would cooperate with the investigation. But how can it cooperate if the person has fled the search and has now had more than 12 hours to destroy evidence?", concludes Tkach.
Has his home been searched?
It should be noted that the Office of the Prosecutor General has already acknowledged that NABU carried out searches at the offices of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy. The Office of the Prosecutor General has also referred to the investigators’ "assumptions" and stated that it will review the detectives’ actions.
What led up to it?
- As a reminder, earlier "Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) were allegedly carrying out searches at the offices of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.
- On 4 September, the NABU and the SAPO announced that there was likely to be ‘protection’ within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) for a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of their money.
- According to media reports, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation at the General Prosecutor’s Office.
- Prior to his current role at the OGP, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleg Kipper.
- Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend an employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the laundering of assets.
- According to the latest information, NABU and the SAP have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received illicit gains from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a department within the Office of the Prosecutor General.
- Records relating to a criminal group of OGP employees were also published.
- Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.
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