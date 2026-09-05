Prosecutor General Kravchenko went missing after launch of NABU operation ’Carthage’, - Tkach

Following the launch of the NABU and SAPO operation ‘Carthage’, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko visited the Office of the President and has not been seen in public since.

Mykhailo Tkach, a journalist with "UP", writes about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Where is Prosecutor General Kravchenko?

"Sources close to 'Ukrainska Pravda' in political circles claim that, since yesterday – when the NABU and SAPO launched Operation 'Carthage' – no one has been able to locate Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. He drove into the government district and has not been seen by anyone since. His last known whereabouts were the President’s Office," the journalist noted.

He pointed out that yesterday the Office of the Prosecutor General denied the report by ‘UP’ regarding searches at Kravchenko’s premises.

"Do they really think that if the Prosecutor General has gone into hiding, the searches don’t count? At such a high level, this is probably the first case of its kind. At the same time, the Office of the Prosecutor General stated as recently as yesterday that it would cooperate with the investigation. But how can it cooperate if the person has fled the search and has now had more than 12 hours to destroy evidence?", concludes Tkach.

Has his home been searched?

It should be noted that the Office of the Prosecutor General has already acknowledged that NABU carried out searches at the offices of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy. The Office of the Prosecutor General has also referred to the investigators’ "assumptions" and stated that it will review the detectives’ actions.

Read more: "Operation Carthage": State Tax Service will provide law enforcement agencies with all information regarding employee implicated in "NABU tapes"

What led up to it?