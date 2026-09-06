"It looks as though war will continue into winter," - Zelenskyy following talks with Trump’s special envoys

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that the war is likely to continue into the winter, as there is currently no prospect of it ending during that period.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement following talks with special envoys of US President Donald Trump.

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Zelenskyy: It looks as though the war will continue into the winter

According to Zelenskyy, three rounds of talks with the US delegation took place in Kyiv today. He noted that they were all substantive.

The President specifically highlighted the role played by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who travelled to Ukraine following their talks in Russia.

"They have resumed the negotiation process today," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The parties discussed possible formats for further talks and their resumption following a lengthy hiatus.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Two discussions have taken place with Trump’s representatives; we are starting third. VIDEO

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasised that there is currently no prospect of the war ending this winter. Therefore, he said, continued support from American and European partners remains vital.

Earlier, Zelenskyy thanked the US President’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their visit to Kyiv, noting that the very fact of their presence in the Ukrainian capital had had a positive impact on the security situation.

What is known about the visit to Kyiv