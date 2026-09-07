There are currently no signs that Belarus is preparing to enter war against Ukraine – Ivashchenko

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) said it currently sees no signs of Belarus preparing to enter the war against Ukraine and assesses the threat level from the Belarusian direction as low. However, Ukrainian intelligence is concerned about Russian military activity in Belarus.

DIU chief Oleh Ivashchenko said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"We are monitoring attempts by Russia’s leadership to draw Belarus directly into the war against Ukraine. We know that Moscow seeks to use Belarusian territory and military resources to expand the geographical scope of hostilities against Ukraine.

But there are currently no signs of Belarus preparing to enter the war against Ukraine, and the level of military threat to our country from the Belarusian direction is assessed as low," he said.

However, according to Ivashchenko, Ukraine is concerned that Belarus has allowed radio signal relay stations to be deployed on its territory to guide Russian Shahed-type attack UAVs towards Ukrainian civilian facilities and critical infrastructure.

"We also note the deployment in Belarus of units from the Russian Armed Forces’ 101st Missile Brigade, which is equipped with the Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system.

And if Belarus did not grant such permission, this indicates that Minsk no longer controls Russia’s activities on its own territory," the DIU chief added.

Read more: Putin and Lukashenko will discuss Zelenskyy’s "utterly aggressive threats" against Belarus, - Kremlin

Background

Media previously reported that Ukraine is strengthening Chornobyl’s defences due to the possibility of another Russian offensive.

Journalists also reported that a military base and a railway track for trains carrying armoured vehicles are being built in Belarus near the Ukrainian border.

Read more: Zelenskyy briefed on destruction of over 60,000 tons of ammunition at Russian Baltic Fleet arsenal