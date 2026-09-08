EU approves €3.2 billion purchase of Patriot missiles for Ukraine – von der Leyen

The European Union has approved the purchase of €3.2 billion worth of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems under the €90 billion loan.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"Together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, I welcome the member states’ agreement to grant Ukraine a derogation from the restrictions, allowing it to purchase critical supplies for Patriot air defence systems.

The next tranche of €3.2 billion will enable Ukraine to better protect its skies from Russia’s indiscriminate attacks. This is in addition to the €8.4 billion already allocated under the Ukraine Support Loan, including for air defence," she said.

Read more: U.S. to triple production of missiles for Patriot system and quadruple production for THAAD

Background

EU member states received Ukraine’s request to use several billion euros from the €90 billion loan to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

Earlier, the European Commission received a list of weapons from Ukraine on which it plans to spend the bulk of the €6 billion remaining in the defence component of the loan — most items on the list are equipment manufactured in Ukraine and the EU, primarily drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had reached an agreement with the United States on monthly deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles. At the same time, he reported a shortage of these missiles: according to him, Ukraine needs to receive at least around 5% of US production of such missiles to get through the winter.

Read more: France to accelerate deliveries of interceptor missiles to Ukraine – Macron