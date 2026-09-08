Russia lacks resources for another offensive on Kyiv from north, intelligence sees no threat – NGU commander Pivnenko

Russia currently lacks the resources and troop groupings needed to launch another offensive on Kyiv from the direction of Belarus.

Oleksandr Pivnenko, commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), said this in an interview on the LB Live YouTube channel, Censor.NET reports.

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Is there a threat of an offensive on Kyiv?

"For now, they lack the capability to launch an offensive on this axis because they do not have enough troops," Pivnenko said.

According to him, Russia would need more than 70,000 troops to establish a buffer zone 10–20 kilometres wide.

Read more: Russia plans offensive operations and expansion of mobilization – Zelenskyy

"We do not see this, and neither does intelligence," the National Guard commander said.

Background

Zelenskyy previously said that Russia could launch an offensive in Kyiv region and Chernihiv region if it made gains in the east.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also anticipates that Russia could launch an offensive in northern Ukraine closer to February if it carries out mobilization.

Read more: Russia would need 70,000 troops to launch offensive from Belarus, but Ukraine is prepared for such scenario, - Pivnenko