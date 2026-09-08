Russian troops have advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, analysts from the DeepState project announced this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district), Kalynyky (Kramatorsk district) and Fedorivka Druha (Bakhmut district)," the statement said.

Read more: Russians have advanced near three settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, – DeepState. MAP





Read more: Enemy advances near Holubivka and Stupochky in Donetsk region – DeepState