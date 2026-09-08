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Russians advance near three settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET reports, analysts from the DeepState project announced this.
"The enemy has advanced near Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district), Kalynyky (Kramatorsk district) and Fedorivka Druha (Bakhmut district)," the statement said.
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