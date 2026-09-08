Ukraine submits new proposal to Hungary on meeting between Zelenskyy and Magyar

Ukraine has submitted a new proposal to Hungary regarding a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Peter Magyar.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi announced this at a briefing.

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Kyiv proposes venue and date for meeting

According to Tykhyi, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar is being planned.

The Ukrainian side has already submitted a new proposal to the Hungarian side regarding the venue and timing of the leaders’ meeting.

"I can confirm that, as of now, there is a fresh, new proposal concerning exactly when and where the leaders could meet. We have submitted it to the Hungarian side and expect that such a meeting can take place," Tykhyi said.

He also noted that Kyiv had long been ready for the meeting. According to him, even before the elections, Peter Magyar and the Ukrainian side discussed possible schedules and a venue for the talks.

Read more: Mágyár is proposing constitutional amendments to bring about resignation of Hungarian President

Ukraine hopes to normalize relations

The diplomat said Kyiv would welcome a meeting between Zelenskyy and Magyar.

The Ukrainian side expects the leaders’ talks to help put the normalization of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations on a stable footing.

Earlier, on September 4, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov reported progress in addressing Hungary’s concerns over the protection of national minority rights.

According to him, the relevant legislation is being prepared for submission to the Verkhovna Rada.