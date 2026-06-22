Mágyár is proposing constitutional amendments to bring about resignation of Hungarian President

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Péter Magyar, has announced his intention to amend the constitution in order to terminate the powers of President Tamás Szujók.

Madyar announced this during his speech in parliament, according to Telex, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Plan for constitutional amendments

This involves amending the Constitution to allow for the removal of the head of state from office.

Once the amendments have been adopted, a constitutional process involving the public should begin. The amendments will then be put to a nationwide referendum.

Following the adoption of the revised constitution, the National Assembly will elect a new head of state.

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The conflict surrounding the president’s resignation

It is reported that, since coming to power, Magyar has been attempting to remove President Shuyok from office. He accuses him of being a puppet of Viktor Orbán’s regime.

Following his victory in the parliamentary elections, the leader of Tisa called on the president to resign. However, Shuyok refused to comply with this demand.

According to the president, this has led to a constitutional crisis in Hungary.